Mohave County Supervisors approve $500 reward for turning in illegal dumpers

KINGMAN – It doesn’t matter who investigates illegal dumping from a citizen’s tip, if the person is caught and prosecuted, the $500 informant reward should be paid, Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson said.

There was a “ton of confusion” over the resolution adopted by the board to offer a reward for information leading the successful prosecution of “wildcat” dumpers, and one man was never paid, Johnson said at Monday’s regular board meeting.

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to give the man the $500 reward.

Supervisor Jean Bishop said the Environmental Rural Area Cleanup Enforcement, or ERACE, never investigated the case of illegal dumping because it occurred on BLM land. It’s true ERACE did not investigate the case, but the person still turned in the illegal dumper and deserves the reward money, Johnson said.

There was a question over whether the illegal dumper was successfully prosecuted. Todd Davison, in charge of ERACE, said he really didn’t know the result of the case because it was handed off to another agency. County Attorney Ryan Esplin said it would be easy to find out if there was a conviction, and within minutes Johnson pulled up a document on his personal computer that verified a case of Arizona vs. Jesus Martinez in which the defendant pleaded guilty to one count of criminal littering.

“I don’t care who handles it, as long as we get a conviction and get the message out that we won’t stand for illegal dumping in Mohave County,” said Supervisor Gary Watson.