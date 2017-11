KINGMAN – Western Arizona Humane Society – Kingman has teamed up with Anderson Ford Lincoln, 3601 Stockton Hill Road, to find good homes for sheltered pets before the holidays.

WAHS will have adoptable animals with it at the dealership from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Anderson Ford Lincoln will pay $25 toward every adoption and will give everyone who adopts a free bag of pet food.