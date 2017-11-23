Havasu doctor accused of sexual assault released from custody, posted $60K bond

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Havasu doctor has been released from police custody after his arrest last week in reference to an alleged sexual assault that occurred nearly one decade ago.

Ayman Awad, 58, of Havasu, was arrested Nov. 15 on charges of sexual abuse, sexual assault and surreptitious recording, after photographs emerged which allegedly showed Awad disrobing and sexually assaulting an unconscious female victim in a 2008 incident. Awad was released from Mohave County Jail on a $60,000 bond. Awad’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Havasu City Municipal Court.

Awad was, until recently, the medical director of Lake Havasu Imaging Center. According to police, one of Awad’s former employees in 2015 examined an external hard drive in a cabinet at Lake Havasu Imaging Center, where she discovered the alleged photographs. The former employee, who has not yet been identified, brought her alleged findings to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, which has for nearly two years coordinated efforts with the FBI in finding and interviewing Awad’s alleged victim.

Lake Havasu City Police officials have not yet identified the victim of the alleged assault. A resident of Los Angeles, the victim came to Havasu for Spring Break in 2008, and met Awad at a bar, according to statements taken by the FBI. According to the victim’s statement, she remembered almost nothing of the night of that meeting except for waking in a trailer owned by a friend, where she was living during her trip to Havasu.

Awad allegedly called the victim shortly after she awoke, and informed her that she left several of her belongings at his home. According to the victim’s statement, she came to Awad’s residence, where he told her that she lost consciousness the night before. Awad allegedly informed the victim that she attempted to steal money from the bar’s cash register, had been caught by security guards at the establishment, and Awad had interceded to protect her from legal trouble. According to the victim’s statement, she did not believe him at the time.

According to the FBI’s report, the victim became visibly upset when officials showed her the photographs – for almost 10 years she remained unaware of the suspected assaulted.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department was on Monday not at liberty to divulge the names of witnesses nor the nature of their respective testimonies.