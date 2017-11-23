Horoscope | November 23, 2017

Birthdays: Miley Cyrus, 25; Salli Richardson-Whitfield, 50; Robin Roberts, 57; Bruce Hornsby, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Taking reserved measures will be better than getting worked up over something you cannot change. Exercise or some form of physical activity will give you the stress relief you need.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Not everyone will have your best interests at heart. Be careful when dealing with your peers.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be aware of what’s going on around you. Learn from the mistakes others make.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Spend more time with the people you love. Working toward simple goals and meaningful endeavors will make you feel good about what you accomplish and how you move forward.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A challenge will do you good and encourage personal growth. Indulgence should be countered with physical fitness and common sense. Networking will help you gain support as well as the confidence of someone willing to help you advance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Ask someone to help you make a positive personal decision. Changes at home may not be welcome, but do your best to make the most out of whatever situation you face.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t get angry over the little things. Not everyone has the same standard of living or life philosophy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Arranging a short trip or making plans with a friend or loved one will give you something to look forward to. Learn from past experience when dealing with emotional issues that involve co-workers.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t leave anything to chance. It is best to put matters to rest quickly so that you can head in a direction that promises greater happiness and improved results.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotional unpredictability will leave you open to criticism. Don’t air your feelings to anyone who may use the information against you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Slow down. Don’t make an impulsive emotional decision without getting the facts first.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Dealing with partnerships can be difficult if you let your emotions filter into important conversations. It’s best to find out where you stand before you divulge your true feelings.