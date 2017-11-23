Kingman leaders tell us what they're thankful for

Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness and gratitude. The Daily Miner polled several Kingman-area public figures and officials about what they were thankful for. They responded in a variety of fun and heartwarming ways.

“I’m thankful for the time I get to spend with friends and family. I’m thankful for all the blessings I have in my life. I’m thankful to live in a caring and generous community. And I’m thankful for pie.

Homemade apple pie.”

– Monica Gates, Kingman Mayor

“On a personal level, my answer would be my family. They have been my source of strength and pride forever. On a professional level, I am most thankful for our staff. I have the opportunity to work with a great group of professionals dedicated to public safety and our community each and every day.”

– Robert DeVries, Chief of Police, Kingman Police Department

“I am thankful for the family and friends that I have here, as well as those in Nevada. I am also thankful for my job. I have been blessed to have a profession that I enjoy doing every day.”

– Regina Cobb, Arizona State Representative

“I’m thankful that I’m surrounded by so many amazing and good people.”

– Gregg Arnold, Local Artist

“Any list of what I am thankful for begins with my dearest friend, my wife of 34 years. Our friends, my son, and the folks that have enabled me to make a career out of telling people where to go are all things I am grateful for. I am also thankful for the memorable adventures we have shared, and the adventures to come.”

– Jim Hinckley, Author and Route 66 Ambassador

I am thankful for the little ones who defiantly face their challenges, and for those who stand steady so that they can.

For the volunteers in our community who, through their caring and devotion, make our world go-around.

For the visitors who travel from every corner of God’s wonderful creation to visit our little desert town.

– Joshua Noble, City of Kingman Tourism Director

I am thankful for my family and the time we will be able to spend together over the Thanksgiving weekend.

– Susan Chan, Executive Director, Kingman Academy of Learning

I am thankful that God allows me to help feed others this Thanksgiving. Last year we fed over 200 people. The leftovers are driven out to people on the streets.

– Pastor Bob Peet, Kingdom of God Church

I am grateful for our KUSD employees that every day care about our students, keeping them safe, and trying to give them the best possible educational experience. I’m also grateful for my family and living in the United States of America!

– Roger Jacks, Kingman Unified School District Superintendent

I am thankful that I live in a country and community where we have the freedom to pursue our own dreams. I am thankful that I have been given the opportunity to serve the youth of our community. This opportunity has filled me with great pride, increased compassion, and most of all, humility. Finally, I am thankful for my family and friends. They provide me with the support and inspiration I need to motivate me to exceed my own expectations.

– Bill Ward, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Kingman

First and foremost, I am incredibly thankful for my wife, Maude. She is my best friend, my greatest supporter, and the mother of our three beautiful children. Secondly, I am thankful for the opportunity to represent the best district in the nation, Arizona’s Fourth. I’m proud to be an American, and it’s an honor to serve in an effort to make the United States an even stronger nation.

– Rep. Paul Gosar, Arizona District 4

As this 2017 Thanksgiving approaches, I am thankful for so many things as our Lord God Almighty has truly blessed my family and I this year. I am thankful for my wonderful wife, Suzette, and our three-year-old son, Wayne II, who has brought so much joy to our family and is truly a blessing from God. I am thankful for my family, friends and supporters who make each day special. I am thankful for my job as Fire Chief of NACFD1, and the direction that the NACFD1 team is taking to improve our services through expanded training, improved maintenance and new apparatus expected to be delivered in the Spring of 2018. I am thankful that I was able to complete my doctorate in 2017, along with the knowledge, skills and abilities that I have been blessed with. I am thankful for each new day, and the challenges and rewards it brings. I would like to wish everyone a safe, happy and blessed Thanksgiving!

– Dr. Wayne L. Eder, Fire Chief, Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District