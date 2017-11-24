$500 reward offered for return of police chief’s missing gun

PRESCOTT – The Town of Prescott Valley offered a $500 reward on Tuesday for the return of a handgun that was misplaced by Prescott Valley Chief of Police Bryan Jarrell on Nov. 9 at the Prescott Valley Public Library.

The gun is a Glock 19, 9mm caliber and black in color. The serial number is YHC 944.

If you have information on the whereabouts of the weapon call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232. You do not need to identify yourself. The reward will be in cash.

Chief Jarrell said that he left the gun in a public restroom when he changed clothes after appearing at the Town Council meeting. Police have been investigating the loss of the gun for more than a week.

Statement from the chief

As chief of police, I take full responsibility for my negligent actions that resulted in the misplacing of my service weapon. It is an uncomfortable feeling to have lost something as important as a firearm, especially for a person who has dedicated his life to serving and protecting the public.

We had hoped that our investigation would have been successful, however; at this time we are requesting help from the public as we continue our efforts.