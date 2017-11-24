Cellmates clash at Mohave County Jail

KINGMAN – After spending four days together in the same cell, one cellmate allegedly assaulted the other to the point he had to be flown to a Las Vegas hospital.

Other inmates in the housing unit alerted detention staff of the altercation in the cell. Ryan Wayne Couch, 41, of Kingman was assaulted by Gaven Timothy Robel, 25, of Needles, California, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Couch was removed from the cell by jail personnel, received treatment, and was then taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office says Couch was ultimately flown to Las Vegas with facial and head injuries.

The two inmates were housed in a medium security wing of the jail.

Robel was in jail since Nov. 15 on charges of fraudulent schemes, forgery, and a narcotic drug violation, all felonies.

Couch had been in jail since Nov. 2 for a probation violation.

Robel was charged with one count of aggravated assault, a Class 4 felony.

MCSO says the investigation is continuing and more charges could be filed.