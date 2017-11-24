The grandest cathedral is out there

The question is sometimes asked, “What in the world do you people in Arizona see in that ugly brown desert? It’s so ugly and dry.”

My reply, rather than being a sharp retort, has come to be one of worshipful glorification of the joy and uplift to be experienced out there in Arizona.

Out there is the Maker’s own wonderful cathedral, made to His own plan and executed by His own hand. In no other cathedral or church can you experience firsthand, the awesome grandeur of vistas encompassing hundreds of miles of the world as it was first created. Nowhere else can you lift your eyes and arms to heaven and look directly into the face of your Creator, with no manmade window dressing between you. Nowhere else can you hear so clearly on the wind those, oh so beautiful, voices of the choirs of angels singing songs meant for your ears only.

Out there is beauty more grand than any that could be conceived by all the artists of all the centuries in all the world. All of man’s creations are mere piffle when compared to the true glory of the world around us. Even the most ornately sculpted, painted, or gilded fabrications of man fade away to nothingness when compared to the beauty to be found out there. There is true peace to be savored while gazing at the incomparable shapes, textures and colors that await us out there if we only make the time to be still long enough to truly see it rather than just looking at it. There is no cathedral arch to compare to the limitless arch of the beautiful blue sky over our heads. There are no cathedral lights or candles to compare to the innumerable stars to be seen in the night sky nor is there any more glorious, comforting and life giving warmth than that of our magnificent sun.

Out there is where we can see, up close and personal, the ultimate color palette and the brush strokes of the Master’s hand. Where else can we see the purest shafts of gold highlighted by rays of platinum and silver painted on a background of truest blue, than in the first moments of day? Where else can we possibly be so awe stricken as when we absorb the wonder of a sunset of limitless shades of orange and gold contrasted with the pastel pinks and deep purples of the western sky, while we watch flotillas of magnificent cloud ships sail their way to places of which we can only dream?

There is no sweeter perfume anywhere than that to be found out there. Where else can we possibly enjoy the limitless scents and aromas than when we stand and taste the breeze as it carries the essence of millions of blossoms and leaves to us? Where else can we literally taste the richness of the earth on the wind than out there right after a rainstorm? No cathedral anywhere, with all its incenses and perfumes, can match either the power or the subtlety of the aromas to be found outdoors.

Some of the world’s most beautifully carved and sculpted statuary is used to add to the glory of cathedrals and churches, but none of even the best of it can compare to the wondrousness and purity of form of a mountain that has been millions of years in the making, or the sinuous beauty of a deeply incised canyon, or the simple meanderings of a small stream seen against the background of gently moving trees.

There are those who would challenge with the question, “What of the fellowship to be enjoyed within the walls of churches and cathedrals?”

The response to that question is simply this: We who choose to worship out there rather than inside a building share a strong and deep bond of fellowship with others of a similar mindset, and our hearts are no less pure and dedicated because we enjoy the company of our Master without the impediment of a roof over our heads.

My invitation to those who feel the need for a building in which to worship is this: The Lord created all the magnificent outdoors for you, so why not get out there and enjoy the gift that was given to you with no strings attached.

Leave behind the trappings of man, if only once in a while, and take your heart and your soul out there for a personal visit with your Maker.

There is no place where there is greater purity and beauty than out there.