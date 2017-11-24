Column | How to overcome the struggle of weight gain over the holidays

Do you find yourself struggling to avoid gaining weight during the holidays?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Here are three things that can help.

Keep a food journal – It will keep you honest with yourself. For example, you may remember that you only had one cookie, so a piece of chocolate won’t hurt. However, your journal reflects that you already had a piece of pie. This can help encourage you to pass on the candy.

Maintaining your journal will help you identify weak areas that you can improve to prevent you from slipping in the future. Maybe you’ll find that you tend to sneak extra calories in while you’re cooking holiday treats. You may want to purchase treats or passing on the tradition to someone else. You might find that you snacked on extra items whenever you felt stress. You may want to try taking a walk or taking time to sit and relax.

Try to maintain your food journals even during hectic times. It can help you stay aware of your eating behaviors so that you stay on track.

Social drinking – Unfortunately, along with the temptation of holiday treats, there’s also the temptation of celebrating with champagne, wine, eggnog, or other favorites. Alcohol is not calorie free. In fact, alcohol yields seven calories per gram. An alcoholic beverage can provide twice as many calories per ounce as carbohydrates. A 12-ounce can of beer has about 150 calories, a 4-ounce glass of wine about 90 calories. A glass of spiked eggnog has about 300 calories. While on your Diet Center program, you should not consume any alcohol. It interferes with the metabolism of nutrients and stimulates your appetite. Alcohol does not provide any nutrients.

If you choose to drink, limit yourself to one serving. You can also alternate alcoholic drinks with nonalcoholic ones. The best thing you can do for your weight loss success is to not consume any alcohol. Enjoy diet sodas, sugar-free hot cocoas, or nutritious Diet Center drinks.

Exercise – Hectic schedules and travel plans make it easy to skip exercise sessions for several weeks. Do you ever wonder how fast your fitness level drops when you stop exercising? In one survey of 3,000 people, 60 percent believed they became out of shape after one or two weeks of not exercising.

Slacking off does not necessarily make you less fit. Not working out for two weeks will cause a slight decrease in fitness. The more fit you are, the less your fitness will decrease. Not working out for five weeks will decrease your fitness level by about half. The best thing you can do to maintain your results is by fitting in at least two aerobic workouts and one strength training session per week.

