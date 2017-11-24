Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council seeking donations

As we move into the holiday season, many take the time to reflect upon the past year whether it be good, bad or ugly.

Charitable giving is one of the ways available to help others that may not be as fortunate.

While considering where to send donations, please remember that charity begins at home. Local charities are way above average in directing funds to needed issues and have very low administrative expenditures.

The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Mohave County (JAVC) is a Public Charity 501.c.3 and can provide IRS recognized tax donation receipts for your records.

Donations made to the JAVC are used in the war against the ongoing problems of veterans suffering from homelessness, being at-risk of becoming homeless or suicidal and are spent in Mohave County. JAVC’s assistance to these veterans and their families is at no cost to them and is given as a “Hand up.” We do not believe that any veteran should be homeless or hopeless.

JAVC is asking for help in the reduction of barriers that face those that “signed the check” to protect and defend this great nation. America’s liberties and freedoms are a result of the armed forces’ actions, and we need to do the right thing. A donation to the JAVC will help in this effort.

JAVC extends its best wishes to everyone’s family this holiday season, and asks that people give a thought to those active duty military serving in locations that are far from their loved ones and in harm’s way.

It has always taken special men and women to accomplish what has been required to allow Americans to live in the greatest nation the world has ever known. JAVC invites you to help take care of those veterans that need a boost to return to a gainful civilian life.

Donations can be made online at its website www.javc.org or checks mailed to the address below:

Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Mohave County; PO Box 4463; Kingman AZ 86402.

JAVC appreciates any and all support it receives.