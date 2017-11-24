Joshua Tree friends are opting outside

MEADVIEW – Friends of Arizona Joshua Tree Forest are calling all outdoor enthusiasts. The group is hosting an #OptOutside event as part of REI’s, an outdoor recreational store, annual “get outside” event.

Along with REI and other nonprofit partners, government agencies and businesses, the friends are committed to helping people tap into the joy, renewal and connection that comes from spending time outside with friends and family.

Friends hopes to see you in the great outdoors this Black Friday for an informative and fun walk along our trail.

Make a reservation in advance for a longer tour of the forest where you will learn more of the exciting history of the area and experience the expansive views and density of our Joshua Tree Forest.

For more information and a reservation for the extended tour contact us at friendsofjoshuatreeforest@hotmail.com.

Join the “Friends of Arizona Joshua Tree Forest”

today at the Friends of Arizona Joshua Tree Forest’s Kiosk corner of Pearce Ferry Road and Diamond Bar Road.