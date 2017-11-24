Kingman pair arrested for felony trespassing

KINGMAN – Sheriff officials say an absent homeowner discovered a man and a woman, both of Kingman, had taken up residence of a home in the 2600 block of John L Avenue.

The property owner reported to Mohave County Sheriff's Office Wednesday that a man had entered the residence after refusing to talk to her.

MCSO deputies went to residence and contacted Matthew Dean Ingram, 49, inside. He was arrested for felony trespassing.

Deputies received another call Thursday and contacted neighbors, who told MCSO they saw a woman enter the same residence. Deputies went inside and made contact with Nora Rachel Wisely, 36.

Wisely was also arrested for felony trespassing.

Both were booked into Mohave County Jail.