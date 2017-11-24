Letter | Herberta Schroeder: Creativity is life, so express yourself

The creation of creativity can be analyzed and broken down into scientific aspects, but that is too long of a way to explain it.

Creativity is life.

To live is to create. We are all artists. We create our sense of style by our clothing. We choose our homes and how they look. Our very action of choices is a spark of creation.



We have no idea the great stories or plays that were inspired by a single overheard thought or observed action. Artistic expression is looking at something ordinary and changing it into something different than what it is or used for. Someone else sees it, and they become inspired to create something else.

Wouldn’t the world be a phenomenal place if we all could recognize our inner artists?

If we were all consciously aware that all of our daily events are going to inspire someone in a positive or negative manner (villains in stories are inspired by real life), would we act differently?



This very submission is artistically designed to inform, inspire, and give the reader a glimpse into the philosophy of artistic expression.