Obituary | Martha Alice Darrow

Martha Alice Darrow passed away peacefully, on November 20, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona at the age of 80.

Martha is survived by her husband, Harvey Lowell Darrow, her children and their spouses Pam and Curt Duvall, Bill Darrow, Julie Darrow, Lori McMullen, Danny and Cindy Darrow, and Dave and Terri Darrow; her grandchildren and their spouses Kim Duvall, Brian and Stephanie Duvall, Kassi and Chance Otero, Devin Darrow, Dillon Darrow, Angela and Robert Cowden, Andrew and Natalie Darrow, Aaron and Karalee Darrow, Alex and Lisa Darrow, Danielle McMullen, Gerald McMullen, Cheyenne Darrow; her great-grandchildren Bubba, Romeo, Raedyn, Kyla, Brantley, Rowdy, Braden, Brooke, Bryce, Layla, Calvin, Harvey, Keith, Preston and Skyla.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Thayne V and Alta Cleone Ralston, and her younger brother, Billy Ralston, her son, Richard Wayne Darrow, and her son, James Calvin Darrow.

Martha was born on May 21, 1937 in Riverside, California to Thayne V and Alta Cleone Ralston. She attended school and worked in California where she later met her husband Harvey Darrow. Martha married Harvey Darrow on February 5, 1960 in Compton, California. Martha and Harvey were sealed for time and all eternity in the Los Angeles, California Temple. Later, Martha and Harvey lovingly welcomed Pam, Bill, Cal, Richard, Lori, Danny and Dave into their home. Martha and Harvey provided a safe and happy home for their children and were proud to raise their children in the LDS church.

Martha loved serving in her numerous callings in the church and raising her children. Martha was proud of all of her kids’ accomplishments and her greatest joy in life was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Martha will be forever remembered by her family and friends as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

The services for Martha Darrow will be held at the LDS church at 3180 Rutherford Drive in Kingman, Arizona at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 25.