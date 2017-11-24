Paving project for El Trovatore Hill set to begin

KINGMAN – The rough drive up and down El Trovatore Hill will be smoothed out with a paving project that could begin as early as next week, the head of Public Works said Tuesday.

City Council voted 7-0 Tuesday to award a $1.35 million contract to McCormick Construction to repave Andy Devine Avenue from Fifth Street to Stockton Hill Road, including installation of bike lanes.

Councilman Stuart Yocum was concerned that the paving shouldn’t be done without first securing a Community Development Block Grant to put in ADA-compliant sidewalks and ramps. Otherwise they would be cutting into new pavement.

But Rob Owen of Public Works said the CDBG grant is not related to the pavement project.

There was also concern about changing the historic nature of the roadway with the improvements. The Department of Housing will determine whether the road is exempt from certain ADA requirements.

Owen said he’s looking at putting the sidewalk project out to bid in January, with 30 to 45 days before a contract is signed and the work can begin. “We’re looking at spring,” he said.

Paving of Andy Devine was initially going to start in the spring after the ADA upgrades, but Council decided to go forward with paving the road first. The contract with McCormick calls for a 3-inch mill of Andy Devine from Fifth Street to Stockton Hill Road and replacing 50,000 square yards of asphalt.

The work would address the “delamination failures,” or separation of laminated materials, happening to the east and west of the milled limits. They’re not severe, but need to be addressed now to prevent future repairs, Owen said.

Approval of the contract requires transferring $507,000 from the general fund pavement preservation account to the Highway User Revenue Fund.

The Traffic Safety Committee reviewed the possibility of bike lanes and determined that there was enough room on Andy Devine, but vehicle lanes would have to be reduced to the minimum allowable width. The cost of installing bike lanes is about $12,000 a mile.

Mayor Monica Gates asked if the city had established a policy about bike lanes beforehand and was a little worried about the risk from narrowing the travel lanes to accommodate bike lanes.

Councilwoman Jen Miles said it seems reasonable to put in the bike lanes if feasible because a lot of people are already riding bikes on El Trovatore Hill.

Councilman Travis Lingenfelter added that the city was given direction in the general plan to explore multimodal transportation.