Prep Volleyball: Kingman Academy’s Jackson named 2A West Region Player of the Year

KINGMAN – Following a season in which the Kingman Academy High School volleyball team finished 7-3 in 2A West and advanced to a state tournament play-in game, five Lady Tigers earned all-region accolades. Aspen Jackson led the honorees as the senior was named 2A West Region Player of the Year.

Jackson concluded her prep career by tallying 167 kills, 152 digs and 13 blocks.

Joining Jackson on the all-region first team was fellow senior Shaunti Short, while Grace Herbine was named to the all-region second team. Honorable Mention selections were Isabella Anderson and Lynsey Day.

The Academy loses three seniors to graduation, including Jackson, Short and Krystal Howard.

4A Grand Canyon

The Lee Williams High School volleyball team picked up a few 4A Grand Canyon All-Region honors, highlighted by Sadie Snay being named to the all-region first team.

Snay led the Lady Vols in her senior campaign with 273 assists, 227 digs, 148 kills and 48 blocks.

Tori Logan was named to the all-region second team, while Lorelei Fernandez garnered Honorable Mention honors.

Snay, Logan, Madison Arave, Khori Cobanovich and Brittany Dollarhide are among five seniors that graduate from a team that finished 8-12, 3-9 in 4A Grand Canyon.

3A West

The Kingman High School volleyball team had a pair of Lady Bulldogs garner 3A West All-Region accolades, as Courtney Mossor and Kayli Tomas were named Honorable Mention.

Kingman picked up its lone region win Oct. 10 in a 3-2 victory at River Valley. The Lady Bulldogs lose just two seniors to graduation in Mossor and Star Mott.

