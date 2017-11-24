So-Hi Estates gets neighborhood watch

Mohave County District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop joined the proud residents of So-Hi Estates for the dedication of their new Neighborhood Watch Community sign Tuesday.

The sign was installed at the entrance of the community nestled in the foothills of the Cerbat Mountains.

According to one of the 600 residents of the community, they’re planning on constructing another neighborhood watch sign at the other entrance to So-Hi Estates in the future.

People interested in starting a neighborhood watch program in their area or would like more information about existing neighborhood watch programs can call:

Kingman Police Department at 928-753-2191; Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-453-0727; Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-9200; and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-2141.