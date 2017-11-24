Valentine man, 60, charged with burglary

KINGMAN – A Valentine man was given permission to remove metal siding from a trailer next to a house, but he decided to help himself to a little bit more, according to Mohave County Sheriff's Office officials.

Samuel Joseph Robinson allegedly tried to pry open a front door and removed a back door from a property in Truxton.

A caretaker of the property reported to MCSO that the owner was away, and when he went to the property he noticed things were missing.

The homeowner had given Robinson permission to remove the siding but not to enter the residence, according to the caretaker.

A neighbor called and told the caretaker that Robinson was allegedly trying to sell some items.

Deputies say they went to Robinson's home and saw multiple items that had been reported stolen. They also said Robinson admitted to taking the items,

Robinson was arrested and taken to Mohave County Jail.