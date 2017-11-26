NACFD reopens north Stockton Hill fire station

KINGMAN – Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District reopened its fire station on north Stockton Hill Road in October, one of the goals laid out by Fire Chief Wayne Eder when he was hired in April.

The fire station was closed for several years due to budget constraints.

The fire district’s staff was joined by volunteers hosting an open house on Nov. 18 at Fire Station 33 at Stockton Hill Road and Anchor Drive, serving food and drinks to about 70 people who dropped by to visit the fire station.

Volunteer firefighters conducted wildland firefighter training during the day, which gave visitors the opportunity to watch the training and ask questions about volunteering. Firefighting equipment and apparatus were on display so people could see where their tax dollars are spent.

Fire Chief Eder thanked Smith’s, Safeway and Walmart for donating food and drink for the open house.

The fire station was built on land donated by NACFD Board Chairwoman Patti Lewis in 2003 and construction was completed in 2006. The station is manned by one full-time firefighter supported by 14 volunteers.

“It was indeed an honor to host our open house and showcase the capabilities of our volunteer firefighters,” Eder said.