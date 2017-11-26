Obituary | Mary Elizabeth Hamer

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Hamer passed away peacefully on November 18, 2017 at The Gardens nursing home, at the age of 94. She was born in the Bronx, New York on August 22, 1923 and was the widow of the late William Hamer.

Mary worked many years for the New York Times where she earned the “Woman of the Year” award in 1985 for her work on employee activities programs. She retired to Arizona in 1985 where she and her husband Bill completed their goal of visiting all 50 states.

Surviving are: her son, John D. Kegg of Frenchtown, New Jersey; and her daughter, Mrs. Mary E. Van Ginnenken of Wayne, New Jersey; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave., Kingman, Arizona.

Burial will be at the Prospect Cemetery, in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.