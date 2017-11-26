Obituary | Richard Wayne Kenworthy

Richard Wayne Kenworthy, “Buddy,” a loving, selfless, and trusting man passed from this world peacefully and went to our Lord, Friday, October 20, 2017 at the age of 86, in San Antonio, Texas at the Methodist Hospital. He was born May 16, 1931 in Florence, Arizona.

In this life, growing up he worked on his family's cotton farm in Coolidge, Arizona and graduated from Coolidge High School. Later, he attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona where he studied music. He was a veteran who served our country during the Korean War as a radio operator in the U.S. Army. He worked at his sister's family liquor store in Coolidge, Arizona. He owned and operated the Westerner Motel in Winslow, Arizona with his parents. In later years, he owned and operated the Tain't Much bar, store, gas station, and wrecker service, in the mountains of Arizona in the small town of Nothing. Buddy married twice in life, being the loving man he was, he took care of both wives who were and are cancer victims. Buddy had a beautiful tenor voice and loved to sing. After retiring to Del Rio, Texas, he wrote songs and continued to take care of his second wife, Betty.

He was preceded in death by: his first wife, Arlene Ada Moody; his parents, Chester Leroy Kenworthy and Olive Edna Cherry Kenworthy; his brothers, Michael Keith Kenworthy and Albert Charles Kenworthy.

He is survived by: his family that he cherished; his wife, Betty Lee Carroll Kenworthy; and his sister, Gloria K. Kenworthy Davis.

He leaves behind: nine stepchildren, Merinda Lowry, Kenneth N. Lee Jr., Daymond L. Lee, Twila R. Blackstock, Dorothy D. Keenum, Danetta D. Whaley, James R. Case, Darrell C. Lee and Oscar R. Auzza Jr.; their wives and husbands; their children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; his nieces; nephews; and many friends.

Richard Wayne Kenworthy "Buddy" is missed by all whose lives he touched in this world. He has begun his new journey with God and family forever in love and peace.

A memorial tribute and dinner will be held in his honor at Landa Haus in New Braunfels, Texas Sunday, December 3, 2017 from 1-3 p.m. for family and friends.