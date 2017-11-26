Obituary | Shari Lyn Perez

Shari Lyn Perez, 48, passed away on November 11, 2017 in Lake Havasu, Arizona. She was born on September 17, 1969, in Oceanside, California to Gary and Sharon Siegfried.

Shari was offered a scholarship for field hockey at Stanford University. She loved coupon shopping and was known as “Guerra” to those she was close with.

Shari is survived by: her parents, Gary and Sharon Siegfried; children, Ricky, Josh, Kirsten, Ryan, Robert and Jonathon; and 10 grandchildren.

She will be missed deeply.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.