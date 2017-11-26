Rants & Raves | Nov. 26, 2017

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Charles Manson

Who cares? You think there would be someone who would want to attend his funeral? This man was the mastermind where so many innocent people died. Throw his body into the ocean and I bet the sharks wouldn’t even eat him.

American Airlines calls it quits in Mohave County

The prices were too high to use this airline. If it wasn’t being used it was because they made it unusable.

Man arrested for Golden Valley armed robbery

Notice to all future people who plan to commit a robbery: Most if not all businesses have a camera system that photograph. Duh, that is how the legal authorities identify you. Remember this before you commit the act.

Flake says GOP is ‘toast’

Senator Snowflake is already “toast.” He apparently hasn’t noticed yet. We Republicans will take a lot but not a vote for Hillary Clinton as Senator Snowflake revealed he had done. Good riddance.

No more income tax

I agree, and Democrats should be delighted to back this! Aren’t they always wanting to tax the rich more? And who spends the most on expensive things? The rich, of course. But wait, the democrats are rich, too. Oh, darn.

Making felons

Some of us are rather naive concerning government power today. Under Title 18 of the federal statutes, government can make a felon of any U.S. citizen and is doing so. My lawyer describes this power as “draconian.” Scary? You bet.

Letter: Missing money

If the police in Kingman don’t write traffic tickets, why are they using radar? Drive around Kingman with a radar detector on and you will be very surprised.