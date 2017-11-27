Horoscope | November 27, 2017

Birthdays: Alison Pill, 32; Jaleel White, 41; Fisher Stevens, 54; Kathryn Bigelow, 66.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look inward and discover how much you have grown this year. Express who you have become through the image you present to the world around you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be creative when dealing with other people. You can spark greater interest in what you plan to do if you approach your target in a unique fashion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Proceed with caution. You’ll be set up by someone using emotional tactics to get his or her way.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a unique path. Share your ideas with a partner or someone you want to collaborate with.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The people you are close to may not understand the current influences in your life. Be more open and receptive with anyone who will be affected by the choices you make.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do your best to get along with others. Partnerships will suffer if you aren’t up-front about the way you feel.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Confusion will set in if you rely on others for your information. Be resourceful and do your own research.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share your thoughts and ideas with someone creative. A chance to do something different will be a learning experience.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Communication will be difficult when dealing with peers, a close friend or sibling. It’s important to clarify your intentions in order to avoid a misunderstanding.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stay focused on getting ahead. Use your intuition to come up with solutions and ideas that will separate you from any competition you encounter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Live and learn. Let experience guide you into the future and help you make wise choices.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll know instinctively what to do. Refuse to let anyone interfere in what you know is best for you.