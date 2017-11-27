Letter of Thanks | A thank you to Kingman, Arizona

Last spring (from February through April) I spent many days along with my brother (we are both Colorado Springs residents) taking care of our mother who was a long time resident of Kingman (since 1969). It was a tough time and getting support from strangers was greatly appreciated.

I wish to thank many of the people I came in contact with for helping us through our mother’s last days.

Thanks to the home health care professionals who helped care for and explained to us what was going on with our mom.Thank you to the city garbage man who took away the ugly chair nobody wanted when I set it next to the trashcan. Thanks to the mail lady and post office for their help in forwarding some mail while still trying to get packages for house repairs. Thank you to the family of painters who not only painted the house to prepare it for sale but helped me dispose of 40years of stuff.

Lastly, thanks to the city policeman who stopped me for my “California stop” at 7th and Andy Devine and told me to settle down because if I were in an accident I couldn’t help anybody. He then called dispatch to get me the name of the new retirement home that recently opened so I could consider it as the next care step.

We brought my mom’s ashes back from Colorado last weekend to the Mountain View Cemetery where she wanted to rest. After my experience last spring, I understand her love of your community.

Candace Rhone

Colorado Springs