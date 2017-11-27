'Coco': ‘To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.’

While still recovering from a turkey and stuffing hangover I had no idea I would learn something on Black Friday. Early shoppers must have accomplished their mountainous tasks since the parking lot was quite full when I left the theater. Relaxing in the new theater seats that tried to coax me to slumber actually made watching “Coco” more comfortable and enjoyable. The film's colors and detail should win an award of some kind.

But getting back to what I learned. According to the movie, Dia de los Muertas or Day of the Dead, in Mexican folklore means the day dead relatives can come and visit living relatives. But in order to do so the living must display the past relative's picture on a shelf and lay flower pedals in a path from the front door to the display. This forms the basis of “Coco.”

Coco, voiced by Renee Victor, is the eldest living family member and is the main character's – Miguel voiced by Anthony Gonzalez – great-grandmother. Coco is the daughter of Mama Coco, voiced by Ana Ofelia Murguia. Confused yet? This is a story about family all the way up the chain as far as you can follow. The start of the chain is Mama Coco and an as yet unnamed male. The only thing Miguel has to reference them is a photograph with the portion of the man's head torn off.

The family runs a successful shoe-making business. One quirk about the family is they don't allow music of any kind. Which of course sets up Miguel as the one who wants to pursue music. And as such he runs away from his family, mysteriously enters the world of the dead where he can see the ghosts of dead relatives and others.

Even his ghost family is against Miguel pursuing music. Miguel meets Ernesto, voiced by Benjamin Bratt, who tries to convince Miguel to take Ernesto's picture back to the living and display it so he doesn't disappear into nothingness. The film didn't explain where they disappear to. Ernesto later plays an important role in Miguel's voyage of discovery. What Miguel thought was true turns out to be even farther from the truth than he could imagine. It's Miguel's voyage that is original and has the Pixar flair. Even toward the end of the film you may find a tear welling up in one or both eyes.

I'll admit I'm a bit conflicted though. I didn't care for the mix of Spanish and English words in one sentence throughout the film. Sometimes I could figure out what it meant by context clues, other times the meaning was lost on me. Additionally I didn't care for the film sponsoring the idea that in order to chase your dreams you must, as a ten year old, run away from family. Even if the family doesn't agree with you. The concepts of death, ghosts and the living interacting between them may be lost on younger minds. Although as a cartoon the ghosts may be seen as just another character. Murder and deceit are also mentioned briefly which may be the reason for the PG rating. A quick Google search will tell you there's a lot of reviewers out there that really liked the film.

I was slightly entertained and did enjoy the music and lyrics but am only mostly in the middle of the road. The feature and narrative before the movie was interesting.

It is animated and runs 109 minutes.

I'll give it 3 out of 5 Miners.