Man rescued from burning mobile home

KINGMAN – A man was rescued Monday from a burning mobile home in the 4000 block of Ryan Avenue.

Firefighters from Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District were assisted in the rescue by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies and River Medical emergency personnel.

Capt. Rick McShea and firefighter Travin Pennington responded to the call for medical assistance and heard the man screaming for help.

Rescuers forced entry into the locked mobile home and encountered heavy smoke. They put on self-contained breathing apparatuses and called for additional fire trucks.

The incident was reported as a structure fire at 6:46 a.m., and NACFD sent four engines and a ladder company with two battalion chiefs and additional fire personnel. Battalion Chief Don Dallman took command.

The first crew on the scene was able to rescue the occupant with help from deputies, and the fire was quickly controlled and confined to the bedroom.

Cause of the fire is considered intentional based on evidence found at the scene. The man was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

NACFD Fire Chief Wayne Eder said he was proud of fire crews and deputies who recognized the scope of the emergency and went to great strides to rescue the man.

“They truly reacted above and beyond in his rescue and utilized their knowledge, skills and abilities to keep themselves safe,” Eder said.