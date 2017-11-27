Mohave 911 | November 27, 2017

Drugs, drug paraphernalia

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nichole Ann Buus, 34, of Kingman, Nov. 17 for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, taking contraband into corrections facility, felonies, and driving with a suspended license, a misdemeanor.

According to a sheriff’s representative, at 9:40 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Snavely Avenue and contacted Buus, the driver. A records check showed Buus to have a suspended driver’s license. Buus was taken into custody without incident.

A search of Buus revealed a glass pipe with residue. An inventory search of the vehicle revealed a pill bottle containing a white crystal substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine. She was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

While Buus was being booked into the jail, a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance was located on Buus. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Theft of a vehicle, drug paraphernalia

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brendan Elliot Walsh, 25, of Denver Nov. 17 for theft of means of transportation and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.

According to a sheriff’s representative, at 10:18 p.m. deputies contacted a male subject as he sat in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in a parking lot of a business located on Highway 91 at milepost 9.5. The male subject was identified as Walsh.

Deputies told Walsh to turn the engine off. Deputies observed the ignition was damaged and Walsh used a pair of pliers to manipulate the ignition column. A computer check showed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Colorado.

Walsh said the vehicle belongs to his girlfriend. Walsh was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the vehicle revealed five plastic tubes containing marijuana residue. He was transported and booked into the Mesquite Jail in Nevada. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Drugs, drug paraphernalia, warrants arrest

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Timothy Wayne Haffener, 41, of Kingman, Nov. 18 for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, along with two post adjudication undesignated warrants issued by Kingman Justice Court and Kingman Municipal Court.

According to a sheriff’s representative, at 2:30 p.m. deputies responded to a suspicious male subject in the 3600 block of Devlin Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies contacted the male subject identified as Haffener. A records check showed Haffener to have active warrants.

Haffener was taken into custody without incident. A search of Haffener revealed a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

2X’s weapons offense, drug paraphernalia

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacob Joseph McFarlin, 21, of Lake Havasu City, Nov. 18 on two counts of possession of weapon by prohibited person, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.

According to a sheriff’s representative, at about 6:30 p.m. deputies responded to an agency assist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service approximately half a mile west of the intersection of Price Drive and London Bridge Road in the State Trust Land just before the BLM fence line.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted the Federal Wildlife Officers. The Officers advised that they contacted occupants of an illegal campsite at this location. The Officers further advised that while they were conducting a search of the campsite they found a .357 Magnum, two pipes containing marijuana, a pill bottle containing marijuana, a black pistol bag and a box of Winchester .38 Special ammunition.

The Officers said a male subject said the items were his and he is a felon.

Deputies contacted the male subject identified as McFarlin. McFarlin advised that he has a medical marijuana card, but he doesn’t have it with him. A computer check confirmed McFarlin to have been convicted of a feloy.

McFarlin was taken into custody without incident. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Drugs, narcotic drugs

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel Paul Underwood, 31, of Golden Valley, Nov. 19 for possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.

According to a sheriff’s representative, at 3:37 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on Northfield Avenue and Patsy Drive on a vehicle that failed to stop at a posted stop sign. Deputies contacted Underwood, the driver. Deputies smelled a faint odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Underwood advised that he does not have a medical marijuana card.

Deputies questioned Underwood and he admitted to having some marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle. Underwood opened the trunk and handed a can to the deputy. Inside the can was a scale and a clear bag containing approximately 10 grams of marijuana. Underwood was taken into custody without incident.

A search of Underwood’s wallet revealed a strip of suboxone which is a narcotic drug. A search of the vehicle revealed a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Dangerous drugs

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Darik Ole Anderson, 49, of Lake Havasu City Friday for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.

According to a sheriff’s representative, at midnight deputies observed a male subject, later identified as Anderson, in the 3300 block of London Bridge Road. Deputies attempted to contact Anderson, who attempted to run from the scene. Deputies were able to detain Anderson.

Deputies searched the area where Anderson ran and located a plastic bag with a crystal substance. Deputies also located two glass pipes.

While speaking with Anderson, he admitted the items belonged to him. Anderson was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.