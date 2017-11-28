Fire destroys Birdland home and adjacent travel trailer

KINGMAN – A single-wide mobile home and nearby travel trailer were destroyed by fire Monday evening in the Birdland area, Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District Chief Wayne Eder reported.

NACFD responded to the call at 5:23 p.m. with three engines, three pumpers and a brush engine, with Eder taking command upon arrival.

The fire was caused by an outdoor barbecue grill that was located near the mobile home. High winds pushed the fire toward three neighboring homes, which required more fire trucks and personnel.

A total of 17 firefighters, including eight volunteers, from NACFD were dispatched to the fire, with support from Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, UniSource, Mohave County Animal Control and American Red Cross.

Firefighters quickly took control of the fire and kept it from spreading. No injuries were reported. However, the family’s cat was severely burned and given to animal control.

Red Cross assisted two adults who were left without a home.

A large tree was damaged by wind and had to be removed as a precaution for the safety of responders.

Eder cautioned residents about open-flame fires used for cooking and warmth, particularly on windy days. Fire spreads rapidly and can quickly grow out of control when fanned by desert winds, he said.

He also credited the volunteer firefighters for supporting his limited staff, allowing them to handle other emergencies during the fire.