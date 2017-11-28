Horoscopes | Nov. 28

Birthdays: Ryan Kwanten, 41; Jon Stewart, 55; Ed Harris, 67; Paul Shaffer, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotions will rise to the surface. Before you say something, make sure you have your facts straight or it may affect your relationship with someone important.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be brave and tuck your emotions away someplace safe. Refuse to let anyone goad you into revealing information that is better kept a secret.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You can make a difference if you join forces with others who feel the same way you do about what’s going on in your community. Don’t sell yourself short.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your emotions will kick in and cause havoc if you bring about too many changes. Don’t let the actions of others unnerve you or cost you time and money.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Business trips, educational pursuits and meetings are favored. Your knowledge and responsible attitude will grab the attention of someone who can make a difference in your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look over your financial situation and make adjustments. Don’t let anyone put demands on you that will restrict your ability to get ahead.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t mix emotions with business. You have to stay alert and ready to take on new challenges.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Personal improvements, self-awareness and exploring your options are highlighted. Don’t hold back – when you see something you want, take the initiative to pursue your goal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t give in to emotional mind games or anyone trying to make your life difficult. Bring about positive changes and surround yourself with people who offer support and hands-on help.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take pride in the way you look and how you present who you are and what you do to others. The more marketable you are, the easier it will be to gain support.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do what you can to help others. Bring about changes by voicing your opinion and collaborating with people.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t let what others do or say lead to a spat. Listen and reflect, but don’t give in to someone trying to coerce you into a debate.