KPD issues warning about walking along Mohave Wash

KINGMAN - Kingman Police Department is investigating allegations that on at least two occasions over the past week two adult females where attacked on the walking path along Mohave Wash between Airway Avenue and Gordon Drive during the evening hours.

KPD became aware of the attack allegations through social media posts. The persons reporting the attacks on social media did not make any reports to KPD. Investigators, who have identified one of the reported victims, are attempting to locate and identify other victims. Preliminary and unconfirmed information indicates that the victims were able to evade and run away from their attackers, avoiding injury or further victimization.

KPD investigators are attempting to confirm the allegations. In the meantime pedestrians are urged to use caution when walking in this area.

Pedestrians using walking paths are always encouraged to walk with a friend, carry a flashlight and cellphone, especially during the evening hours. Having a useful understanding of basic self-defense techniques is always recommended.



“If you see something, say something.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kingman Police Department by calling (928) 753-2191; or report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling (928) 753-1234; or report tips online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Give a Tip”. You can also report through the KPD App, which is available free through the App Store.