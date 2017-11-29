Community View | Much ado about the Grand Canyon bison

There has been much ado regarding our Grand Canyon bison herd. Perhaps if we rely upon common sense we can finally resolve the issue of reducing the very large bison presence.

Cons, against reducing the herd:

Majestic bison are very impressive. The herd is large enough that many can get pictures. They are wild animals, let them live.

Pros, for reducing the herd:

The large herd is destroying the ecosystem, turning water holes into wallows, mowing down once grassy meadows and turning them into dustbowls. Their huge presence easily displaces many other (equally important) species. We have already had a hand in messing with Mother Nature, to stop our involvement now would be foolhardy. They can and do spread diseases to domestic livestock.

If humans continue to allow the bison herd to increase, they will die off due to lack of food and disease.

They can not read the signs so they do not know to stay off of private land.

This herd can be turned from a problem into a terrific asset.

Hold a lottery for regulated bison hunt. Current bison hunting permits are quite expensive and Arizona could seriously benefit.

We will attract sportsmen from around the globe. They will require guide service, food, lodging and transportation.

We can offer processing for their successful hunt and taxidermy services with shipping to their homes.

We can preserve the Grand Canyon, resolve a ecological crisis situation, and create a new income stream for Arizona.

As far as birth control, very expensive.

Culling, well that is exactly what I propose. Regulated, profitable and sensible.

It’s Common sense, period.