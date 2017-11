KINGMAN – A Mohave County Detention Officer reported to deputies he had been slapped in the face by an inmate.

The correction officer reported to sheriff’s deputies that Thomas Joseph Vankula, 40, of Kingman became upset before striking the officer Tuesday.

The deputies say Vankula denied slapping the correction officer but indicated he pushed the officer.

Vankula was arrested for felony aggravated assault on a correction officer.

- Information provided by MCSO