Horoscopes | Nov. 29

Birthdays: Anna Faris, 41; Don Cheadle, 53; Andrew McCarthy, 55; Howie Mandel, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll be eager to resolve issues that arise. Before making a move, question your motives.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let your emotions distract you from taking care of your responsibilities. Anger may fester, but letting it take over will make you look bad in front of your peers. Stick to facts and remain calm.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Change the way you handle your money and your relationships. You have plenty to gain if you form a partnership with someone who has as much to offer as you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Someone will confuse you by making unpredictable moves. Listen carefully and ask questions if you feel uncertain about what’s expected of you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): An unexpected change to where or how you live will turn out surprisingly well. Let your intelligence be your barometer when dealing with unpredictable people.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Home improvements and making changes to your personal finances, contracts or medical issues should be your priority. An unexpected change will influence how you live.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Nurture important relationships. Do your best to keep the peace and offer sound advice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stay focused on work responsibilities or changing your vocation. Set up interviews and meetings or update your resume.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Let your emotions guide you in a direction that will satisfy both personal and professional goals. Consider what it will take to advance, and do your best to implement the changes necessary to put your plans into motion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s best to avoid any sort of dispute. Listen to complaints, but don’t get into an argument if you don’t have to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Call in favors. Don’t let a personal matter interfere with your success.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t let the changes going on around you cause confusion. Ask questions and gather facts while you continue to take care of your responsibilities.