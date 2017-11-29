KRMC to host holiday open house Dec. 6

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center invites the public to its annual Holiday Open House event from 4:30-7 p.m. Dec. 6.

More than 25 departments will participate in the event presenting displays and hosting activities to educate the public about KRMC’s new and existing services. Free flu shots will be available to protect the community.

Kids can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and receive a special gift while supplies last.

The event is free and open to the public with refreshments provided. KRMC asks attendees to begin at the hospital’s main entrance.

For more information, call Ben McGlothlin at 928-263-3873.

In Sunday’s edition of the Daily Miner, the date of the open house was omitted.