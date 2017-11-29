Letter | I will shop local

I heard on the news a few days ago that Toys-R-Us has filed bankruptcy, and Kmart is all done. I think it’s sad. It isn’t hard to figure out why when there are stores like Amazon.

I like to shop at local stores. If I have a problem with a piece of merchandise I can take it to where I bought it, and they will make it right.

When you buy something online and there is a problem, you have to get in your car, take to the post office, and pay to ship it back. To me, that is a hassle plus the cost of gas.

A while back I had to get new struts for the front of my car. A dear friend of ours offered to order them online, and it was much cheaper.

“No, thank you,” I said.

Suppose they made a mistake and sent the wrong ones. That can happen. Those people make mistakes, too.

I will continue to buy locally and support the local merchants.

Ronney L. Case

Golden Valley