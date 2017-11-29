Letter | Thank them for their service

I was working in my yard when I heard the unmistakable sound of military helicopters. I looked up and was so proud to see five of them flying in formation.

I then realized that these men and women were on training missions, training to protect our country.

I became even more proud just knowing that these individuals weren't up there playing video games or watching NFL football or trying to change history by rioting and destroying property. They were there for one thing, to protect our way of life and our Constitution with their lives, if need be.



How can anyone, especially the NFL, take a knee, burn our flag, or protest anything without walking a mile in their shoes under fire from the enemy or asleep in a tent on foreign soil? How can you feel sorry for those who bash our president or want to change history by rioting and destroying property or burning our flag because their feelings were hurt? Has America forgotten what these young people signed up for?

Remember, they didn't think about that when you disrespected them and took a knee. They didn't think of that when you burned our flag or when you tried to remove God, either. They were focused and ready to defend your rights as an American, to defend our way of life no matter what. They don't get paid millions for doing that.

So next time you see a convoy, military helicopter, or planes say a prayer to our God you’re trying to erase to keep them safe and to bring them home alive. Shake their hand and thank them for their service.

It’s a small thing to ask.

Sally Morisset

Golden Valley