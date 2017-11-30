Local boy wants to be part of the next generation of leaders

KINGMAN – The deadline is fast approaching for one young boy with hopes of heading to Washington, D.C. Hualapai Elementary School student Adan Cervantes was nominated to attend the Junior National Young Leaders Conference, an Envision program, that is to be held next summer.

Cervantes’ grandmother Penny Gabriel said he is looking forward to going to D.C., but the cost of tuition is currently a barrier. The conference tuition costs $2,295 and is required to be paid before Cervantes’ spot can be secured. Gabriel said any donations or sponsorships would be very helpful and “gratefully accepted.” Donations can be made by calling Cervantes’ mother Jamie at 928-727-7344 or email-ing jreynolds4413@gmail.com.

Cervantes has been on the honor roll every quarter since starting school, and has made the principles list often. He is very active in sports and has a mature nature about him, Gabriel said.

“He is a very responsible and helpful young man, and will, one day, become a great asset to our country, and would benefit greatly from attending this conference,” Gabriel said.