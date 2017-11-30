Horoscope | November 30, 2017

Birthdays: Kaley Cuoco, 32; Elisha Cuthbert, 35; Ben Stiller, 52; Billy Idol, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Aim high. Use your intellect and discipline to bring about the changes that will make your life better.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get personal finances and documents in order. Make updates that need to be put into play before the year comes to a close.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get along with your peers and do your best to fit in. How you handle others will make a difference in how fast you advance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t worry about what others do. Focus on what you want to accomplish and stick to your plans.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put everything in its place and don’t leave any room for error. Not everyone will be rooting for you to do well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Start planning your next move. Set up meetings or interviews or plan a business trip.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Being impulsive can be a good thing if it helps you overcome procrastination. Make decisions for yourself and don’t worry about what others think.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Unexpected changes in regard to your profession will come as a surprise. You will excel if you go with the flow and live in the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take your responsibilities seriously. The more you accomplish, the better you will feel. Make your environment comfortable and convenient.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Use intelligence to sort through any differences you are faced with. If someone becomes unpredictable or explosive, walk away.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you work alongside people who have the same goals as you, you will reach your target quickly and make new allies at the same time. Choose your battles wisely and protect against injury and minor illness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A partnership will tempt you. Consider what’s expected of you and the best way to handle negotiations.