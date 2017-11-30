Letter | Reward for desert dumpers

I read the Kingman Daily Miner, Nov.22 regarding "the $500 informant reward should be paid.”

I agree, and over the years I have caught dumpers and turned the information into ERACE, with questionable results.

But on Aug. 27, I caught another dumper and called the sheriff who came out and ticketed the offender. I went to court, testified with pictures against the two men, and one threatened me with assault. The deputy did not show up.

Judge John Taylor convicted and sentenced them with reduced sentence if they cleaned it up. Judge Taylor asked me to to do a follow up in 30 days to see if they cleaned it up.

They of course did not, so I wrote Judge Taylor that it had not been cleaned up.



In the meantime, I told the sheriff’s deputy twice and ERACE that I would like the reward for all of my hard work. The sheriff’s deputy never followed up and ERACE said it would not help me with the reward application.

In my lifetime, I have caught more than my share of criminals, so in the spirit of the Board of Supervisors’ statement of a commitment to supporting us who catch illegal dumpers, I would appreciate my reward.



Jack Ehrhardt

