Prep Roundup: Lady Bulldogs fall to Lake Havasu, 4-0

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School girls soccer team took its first road trip of the season Wednesday, but couldn’t get the win in a 4-0 loss to Lake Havasu.

The Lady Knights (1-1) scored one goal in the first half and tallied the rest in the second half.

The Lady Bulldogs (0-2) return to the pitch Tuesday as they welcome Trivium Prep (1-0) to town for a 6 p.m. contest.

Boys Soccer

Lake Havasu 11, Kingman 1

At KHS, the Kingman High School boys soccer team was held to just one goal at home Wednesday in an 11-1 loss to Lake Havasu (1-1-1).

The Bulldogs (0-2) travel to Parker (1-1) Tuesday for a 6 p.m. contest.

Girls Basketball

Cactus Shadows 45, Lee Williams 17

At Cactus Shadows, the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team dropped its first loss of the season Wednesday night in a 45-17 setback to the Lady Falcons (2-0).

The Lady Vols (2-1) travel to the River Valley Shootout Tournament Friday and Saturday. Lee Williams opens action at noon against Needles, California.