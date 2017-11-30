Second inmate in 2 days charged with assaulting a correction officer

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies could not offer an explanation for why a correction officer in the Mohave County Jail was assaulted Wednesday.

MCSO deputies were called to the jail around 7 p.m. after a female correction officer reported she had been punched in the face by Monica Renee Terry, 29, of Kingman.

Deputies say they asked Terry why and if she had been provoked in any manner. Terry has been reported as saying no and did not explain why she assaulted the officer.

Terry has been charged with aggravated assault on an officer, a felony.

It was the second time in two days an inmate has been charged with assaulting an officer. Thomas Joseph Vankula, 40, of Kingman was arrested for the crime Tuesday.

- Information provided by MCSO

Related Stories