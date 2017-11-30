Watch: Strange, But True | In Alabama, Nitro the police dog creates viral workout video

GULF SHORES, Alabama (AP) – An Alabama police dog shown on video doing pushups with two officers is a big hit on the internet – and a public safety reminder.

Al.com reports that Nitro is a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd who joined the Gulf Shores Police Department's canine unit in February. In a video police posted to social media, the dog raises up and down as the song "Eye of the Tiger" plays in the background.

Gulf Shores police Cpl. Josh Coleman said the seven-second video is part of a social media trend – #9PMRoutine – began by the Pasco County Sheriff's Department in Florida. Coleman said the 9 p.m. routine is one way law enforcement agencies are reminding people to remove valuables from cars and lock up at the end of the day.

Theft suspect calls 911 when victims confront him

MAYER – A man who was accused of breaking out the window of a pickup truck left on Highway 69 on Nov. 21 with a flat tire and taking items out of it was arrested after he called 911 to report three men, including the pickup’s owner, threatening him, according to Yavapai County Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

Deputies contacted the owner, who said he left his pickup on the side of Highway 69 near Mayer High School when he had a flat tire.

When he returned with a spare, he saw the broken window and a car leaving the area, D’Evelyn said, so he followed the car to Rocking Lake Lane, where he blocked the car in.

As the victim and his friends confronted the suspect, Robert Jones, 25, of Glendale, Jones called 911 for help.

Jones denied involvement in the theft, despite the fact that the victim saw his duffel bag and tire iron in Jones’ car, D’Evelyn said.

Jones was booked into the Camp Verde jail on charges of burglary and criminal damage. He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.