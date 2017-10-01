Arizona Snowbowl resort getting early start on snowmaking

FLAGSTAFF (AP) – Arizona Snowbowl officials say the resort has begun making snow for the upcoming winter season.

Resort General Manager J.R. Murray tells the Arizona Daily Sun it is the earliest they have ever done this.

The resort brought out its snow guns over the weekend during the night.

Murray says freezing temperatures and dry air are ideal conditions for snowmaking.

The resort expects to continue making snow from now through the ski season when conditions are favorable.

MCSO seizes 16 neglected animals from New River rehab center

PHOENIX (AP) – Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say they’ve seized 16 neglected animals from a New River rehabilitation center for deaf youth.

They announced Thursday that horses, donkeys, and dogs living at the Remington Deaf Ranch were turned over to the sheriff’s office by their owner.

Neighbors had reported the situation to officials, saying the animals were living in deplorable conditions and didn’t have food or water.

Sheriff’s detectives say all of the horses were thin with rib, hip, and tail bones visibly protruding through the skin.

They also found dogs that were infested with ticks and showing symptoms of illness.

Sheriff’s officials say no arrests have been made at this time, but their investigation is ongoing.