Diet Center’s Weight Loss Tip of the Week: I Just Want to be Thin!

The strong desire that people can have to want to be thin can distort their sense of ownership of their bodies.

What does that mean? The more people focus on being thin and fearing fat, the less sensitive they are to their bodies’ signals. Such people are under the illusion that being thin makes everything fine. This can cause people to be afraid of anything that might make them fat.

Such fear may lead to excessively restricting their calorie intake, and even not eat at times to become thin and stay thin. This thinking ultimately leads to erratic eating because severe food restriction typically causes one to binge later. The body will take deprivation for a limited period of time before it rebels.

When people fear fat, they ignore hunger signals as a message from their bodies that they “need to eat.” They get caught in a cycle of ignoring their bodies, binging, blaming themselves, and making resolutions to exert more will power. So they continue to fight and ignore their body signals and go through the cycle until they give up.

Focusing on being thin and going through this cycle encourages an unhealthy relationship with food. The focus of weight loss or maintenance efforts should be placed upon eating enough to meet body needs without consuming excess.



But what if the scale isn’t moving the direction that I want it to?

It’s important not to overreact when the scale doesn’t seem to move in the right direction. Try to keep in mind that there are many variables that can affect your scale’s readings. Here are some things that may affect the readings so that your weight may appear heavier:

• Time of Day: Weight at later times of the day can be 2 to 4 pounds heavier than in the mornings. Why? Because we are now dressed, we’ve eaten, we’ve taken in fluids (hopefully water), and we may be retaining fluid.

• Extreme Temperatures: hot weather can cause fluid retention.

• Exercise: Muscles hold water for a period of time after exercise.

• Excessive Exercise: Pushing your body too hard can cause it to fight back by holding onto what it has.

• Dehydration: Not drinking enough water can cause your body to retain fluid.

• PMS: Fluid retention can last 7 to 10 days.

• Illness: The body may hold onto weight and fluids to help protect and heal itself.

• Medications: Some medications can affect weight loss, appetite, fluid retention, and your progress.

• Stress: The body may try to protect itself by holding onto its weight during high levels of stress.

