Events Calendar | October 1, 2017

TODAY

Alpaca Farm Days

10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Alpacas of the Southwest, 1108 McCarrel, I-40 exit 66, Celebration of National Alpaca Farm Days, Free, 928-225-1450.

MONDAY

Board of Supervisors

9:30 a.m., Regular Meeting, Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

BMX Racing

BMX racing, 6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

Bingo, 4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Jiu-Jitsu

Jiu-Jitsu, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

TUESDAY

City Council

1 p.m. Special Meeting on City Manager, Council Chambers, 301 N. Fourth St.

1:15 p.m. Special Meeting on Interchanges, Council Chambers, 301 N. Fourth St.

3:30 p.m., Special Meeting on airport authority, Council Chambers, 301 N. Fourth St.

5:30 p.m. Regular Meeting, Mohave Count Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Judo

Judo, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

Golden Valley Bingo, 6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

BMX Racing

BMX racing, 6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

THURSDAY

Music

7 p.m., Holus Bolus, Diana’s Cellar Door, 414 E. Beale St.

Judo

Judo, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

Oktoberfest

3-10 p.m., 10th annual Brews and Brats, music, food, games, beer, more, Metcalfe Park, corner of Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, free admission.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

Yard Sale

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chlorie All Town Yard Sale, 928-565-9777.

Oktoberfest

10 a.m. - 10 p.m., 10th annual Brews and Brats, music, food, games, beer, more, Metcalfe Park, corner of Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, free admission.

Breast Cancer

Awareness

5-8 p.m., Workout and potluck, Kingman Crossfit, 309 E. Beale St., $30 for workout and T-shirt.

Fire and Safety

9 a.m. - noon, Community Outreach, fire and safety education, Home Depot, 3860 N. Stockton Hill Road, 928-681-5600, ext. 077, Cindy or Shari.

Farmers Market

8 a.m. - 12 p.m., corner of 1st Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

Auction

6:30 p.m., Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.