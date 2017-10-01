Events Calendar | October 1, 2017

    • TODAY

    Alpaca Farm Days

    10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Alpacas of the Southwest, 1108 McCarrel, I-40 exit 66, Celebration of National Alpaca Farm Days, Free, 928-225-1450.

    MONDAY

    Board of Supervisors

    9:30 a.m., Regular Meeting, Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

    BMX Racing

    BMX racing, 6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

    Bingo

    Bingo, 4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

    Jiu-Jitsu

    Jiu-Jitsu, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

    TUESDAY

    City Council

    1 p.m. Special Meeting on City Manager, Council Chambers, 301 N. Fourth St.

    1:15 p.m. Special Meeting on Interchanges, Council Chambers, 301 N. Fourth St.

    3:30 p.m., Special Meeting on airport authority, Council Chambers, 301 N. Fourth St.

    5:30 p.m. Regular Meeting, Mohave Count Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

    Judo

    Judo, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

    Bingo

    Golden Valley Bingo, 6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    WEDNESDAY

    BMX Racing

    BMX racing, 6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

    Jiu-Jitsu

    6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

    THURSDAY

    Music

    7 p.m., Holus Bolus, Diana’s Cellar Door, 414 E. Beale St.

    Judo

    Judo, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

    Bingo

    10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

    FRIDAY

    Oktoberfest

    3-10 p.m., 10th annual Brews and Brats, music, food, games, beer, more, Metcalfe Park, corner of Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, free admission.

    Bingo

    4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    SATURDAY

    Yard Sale

    9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chlorie All Town Yard Sale, 928-565-9777.

    Oktoberfest

    10 a.m. - 10 p.m., 10th annual Brews and Brats, music, food, games, beer, more, Metcalfe Park, corner of Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, free admission.

    Breast Cancer

    Awareness

    5-8 p.m., Workout and potluck, Kingman Crossfit, 309 E. Beale St., $30 for workout and T-shirt.

    Fire and Safety

    9 a.m. - noon, Community Outreach, fire and safety education, Home Depot, 3860 N. Stockton Hill Road, 928-681-5600, ext. 077, Cindy or Shari.

    Farmers Market

    8 a.m. - 12 p.m., corner of 1st Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    Auction

    6:30 p.m., Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

