Horoscope | October 1, 2017

Birthdays: Brie Larson, 28; Zach Galifianakis, 48; Esai Morales, 55; Julie Andrews, 82.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make time for love and romance. Sharing feelings and exploring your personal options will reassure you that the choices you make are conducive to reaching your goals.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may crave change, but before you leap into the unknown, rethink your long-term plans. Don’t let boredom turn into a costly venture.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Bring about changes that will improve your personal life. Make a promise or commitment to someone you love and work toward building better relationships with the people you want in your life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A day trip will bring you closer to the ones you love. The exercise will do you good as well as encourage you to take better care of your health.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get together with friends, family or your neighbors and express your ideas. Plan a garage sale or outing that will include the people you like to spend time with.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Update your resume. The options available will intrigue you.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A change is heading your way. Don’t feel the need to move too quickly.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Handle changes at home carefully. Reach out to someone who is having a difficult time adjusting.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may want to make a change, but be careful not to be abrupt about the way you move forward. Figure out the best way to deal with any pending problems in order to clear the passageway for new beginnings.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Visiting a friend or relative will be enlightening. What you hear and observe will verify something you have wondered about for some time.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Evaluate your skills and experience and consider how you can best apply what you know to today’s market. Use your ingenuity and you will come up with a plan that allows you to tap into something trendy and marketable.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take care of matters concerning other people’s affairs. Dealing with older parents or relatives must be done with patience and understanding.