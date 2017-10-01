Vice Mayor calls special session to put city manager on paid leave

KINGMAN – A request for a special meeting of the Kingman City Council to place City Manager John Dougherty on paid administrative leave is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Vice Mayor Jen Miles and councilmembers Travis Lingenfelter and Jamie Scott Stehly are listed as those requesting the meeting, according to the agenda document on the city’s website.

“It’s actually Jen Miles,” Lingenfelter wrote to the Daily Miner in a message. “We believe it’s time to move on.”

Miles did not respond by press time to an email sent by the Daily Miner on Saturday.

Dougherty’s contract was not renewed at the last council meeting, and he has two months remaining on his contract. It is estimated this move will cost the city more than $20,000 without services needing to be rendered.