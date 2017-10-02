Women encouraged to apply for 'Live Your Dream' award

KINGMAN – If you’re a woman age 18 or older and could use some financial help, now is your chance.

Applications are open for the Soroptimist International of Kingman’s “Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women.” The community organization passes out awards up to $2,500 every year and wanted to get word out about the Nov. 15 application deadline.

“We are looking for women in need,” said Soroptimist Suellen Stewart.

To be eligible, women must be the primary financial supporter for themselves and their dependents, be attending and undergraduate degree or vocational skills program and have financial need.

Stewart said a past awardee received $2,500 from the club. The awardee was working a minimum wage job, attending Mohave Community College and had a house on the verge of foreclosure.

“She was able to keep her house and she still lives in it,” Stewart said. “She’s working on a bachelor’s degree now.”

Live Your Dream provides cash grants to women who are working to better their lives through school and training.

“A lot of women won’t fill out an application because they’re embarrassed,” Stewart said. “Just fill one out. Let us help you.”

Apply online for the Live Your Dream Award at http://bit.ly/LYDApply or contact Stewart at 928-753-6477 or by email at sstewart01kng@gmail.com. Also contact Linda Miller at 928-757-5936.