Kingman Photo | Set me free, my honey bee

Honey Bee Day was the theme of the children’s event at the Dig It Kingman Community Gardens on Saturday.

Many families attended to do crafts, play games, learn about honey bees, listen to story time, water the garden and sample honey sticks. Many thanks to Rouha’s garden, doctors Linda and Philip Williams, Praise Chapel, Hot Rod Cafe, Safeway, Glory Bee Honey Sticks, Three Sisters Gallery and many volunteers who helped make the event successful.

The next Dig It event is the Pumpkin Patch Day on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9-11 a.m. The garden is located at 2301 Lillie Avenue.

Many activities are planned including each family can pick a pumpkin from the Dig It pumpkin patch. This is a free event and opened to the public. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information please call Kathy at 716-2267.